NFL receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba gifts Seahawks jersey to Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe during his Madrid visit

Getty Images SportSiddhant LazarNFL receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba gifts Seahawks jersey to Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe during his Madrid visitLaLigaReal MadridK. MbappeVinicius JuniorThe NFL star met many Real Madrid superstars including Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and several others during his trip to MadridSmith-Njigba presents signed Seahawks jerseys to Real Madrid playersNFL receiver's European trip coincides with Champions League actionEncounter highlights the connections between NFL and global soccer stars