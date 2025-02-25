Arizona Cardinals v Seattle SeahawksGetty Images Sport
Siddhant Lazar

NFL receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba gifts Seahawks jersey to Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe during his Madrid visit

LaLigaReal MadridK. MbappeVinicius Junior

The NFL star met many Real Madrid superstars including Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and several others during his trip to Madrid

  • Smith-Njigba presents signed Seahawks jerseys to Real Madrid players
  • NFL receiver's European trip coincides with Champions League action
  • Encounter highlights the connections between NFL and global soccer stars
