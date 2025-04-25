NFL Draft 2025: Ranking top 5 best defensive players available in Round 2

The defensive players you should keep an eye on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The opening night saw Cam Ward land atop the draft board with the Titans, the Jaguars make a bold move to snag dynamic playmaker Travis Hunter, and the Raiders scoop up explosive backfield weapon Ashton Jeanty.

With Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, all eyes now shift toward a pivotal Day 2.

But with just 32 names called so far, a wealth of high-level talent remains on the board heading into Round 2.

Here's a look at the top remaining defensive prospects in this year's draft class: