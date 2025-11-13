Getty Images Sport
Neymar transfer ruled out! Brazilian club chief denies interest in Santos star and issues strong statement
Neymar's links to Fluminense
Nilton Petrone, known as File made the comments on the Setor Sul Podcast. Further fuel was added to the rumours, as reports emerged that Tiago Silva was lobbying the club to make an approach for his longtime international teammate and close friend.
These reports come months after Neymar was close to signing for the Tricolor for the duration of the Club World Cup. Bittencourt agreed to the idea with Flumienense's coach at the time, Renato Gaucho. The ex-Barcelona and PSG star admitted that the short-term loan "almost happened", however, after consulting with his father and agent he decided to remain at Santos to focus on his recovery.
Speaking in an interview during the tournament, the 33-year-old said: “I was having these conversations with some teams to play the World Cup. Fluminense was something that came very close to happening, but I preferred to stay and train more to come back even better.”
Fluminense president refutes Neymar rumours
Bittencourt's statement read: "Regarding Neymar, I clarify that there has been no recent contact between Fluminense and the player, or his staff. Fluminense has immense respect for Santos and, obviously, the club and the player are 100% dedicated to winning the remaining games in the Brazilian Championship."
Neymar struggling for form following Santos return
Neymar returned to his former club after a torrid spell with Al-Hilal. The winger played just seven games during his time in Saudi Arabia, as persistent injuries blighted his big money move.
The switch to Santos at the start of 2025 was supposed to facilitate a push for Brazil's World Cup squad next summer, however, more injury problems and a poor run of form makes that goal look less and less likely. In 25 games for Peixe since his return, Neymar has scored six goals and provided three assists. However, he has failed to score since a brace against Juventude in August. Santos currently sit in the relegation zone of Brazil's Serie A with six games left to play.
- Getty Images Sport
Neymar's contract situation makes future unclear
Neymar is under contract with the club until the end of 2025, after he signed a six month extension to his initial deal in June; there is an option for a further half-a-year deal once that agreement expires. The club's president Marcelo Teixeira has boasted about the 33-year-old's impact on the club's revenue and reach, however, if they are unable to stay in the top division, any extension would be highly unlikely.
Given the many anecdotal and genuine links between Neymar and Fluminense, it would appear a market for his services would materialise, should he decide to move on from Santos. As long as this "genius" wants to play, and to represent his country, there will likely always be a club willing to take a punt on his extraordinary talent,
Advertisement