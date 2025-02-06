'I have no words' - Neymar left speechless during Santos homecoming as former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star makes emotional return to Brazil after 12 years
Neymar Jr. returned to his boyhood club Santos, 12 years after leaving the Brazilian side, and was left speechless after his second debut.
- Neymar returns to Santos after 12 years
- Makes his second debut in draw with Botafogo
- Left speechless as he shares experience of return