Neymar's father issues strong statement amid reports he will pay disgraced Barcelona star Dani Alves' €1 million bail

Getty ImagesPeter McVitieNeymar's father issues strong statement amid reports he will pay disgraced Barcelona star Dani Alves' €1 million bailNeymarBarcelonaBrazilLaLigaDani AlvesNeymar's father has spoken out against claims that he paid the €1 million bail to ensure ex-Barcelona star Dani Alves' release from prison.Neymar Sr. reportedly paid Dani Alves' bailFormer Brazil star to be released this weekWill have to give up passport to Spanish court