Newcastle apologise to fans after potentially 'offensive' flag is spotted in third kit launch video ahead of 2025/26 season
Newcastle United have expressed regret after including an image in their latest promotional content that sparked concerns of cultural insensitivity. The issue arose from a video unveiling their new third kit, produced in collaboration with Adidas, which inadvertently featured a flag resembling a controversial historical symbol.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Newcastle in trouble with kit launch video
- The Rising Sun Flag hurt fan sentiments
- Newcastle & Adidas have taken down the video