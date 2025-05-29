This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Newcastle in pole position to land Matteo Guendouzi! Ex-Arsenal midfielder targeted for Premier League return in potential €40m deal M. Guendouzi Newcastle Lazio Serie A Premier League Transfers Newcastle are leading the race to sign Lazio midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, with the Premier League side reportedly preparing a €40 million bid. Matteo Guendouzi could be sold by Lazio this summer

Newcastle Utd considering him as a replacement for Sandro Tonali

The 26-year-old is under contract until 2028