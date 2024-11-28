FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN MUNICH-HEIDENHEIMAFP
Alex Labidou

New York Red Bulls reportedly sign former Bayern and PSG striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, will join in 2025

New York Red BullsE. Choupo-MotingMajor League Soccer

The veteran striker set to join MLS's surprise playoff outfit, will onboard at the start of the 2025 season

  • Choupo-Moting joins RBNY on two-year deal
  • Has scored 108 overall goals
  • Last played at Bayern Munich until the end of '23-24
