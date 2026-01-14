New star born at Roma! Australian 16-year-old scores with FIRST touch on senior debut in Coppa Italia thriller

The Stadio Olimpico has witnessed the birth of many footballing legends, but few introductions have been as rapid or as romantic as Arena’s. On a cold Tuesday night in Rome, the 16-year-old Australian striker was thrust into the fray by manager Gian Piero Gasperini with his side trailing 2-1 and time ticking away. Replacing Leon Bailey in the 80th minute, Arena had barely had time to adjust his shin pads before etching his name into the headlines.

Just moments after stepping onto the pitch, the teenager demonstrated predatory instincts that belied his tender years. As Wesley whipped a tantalising cross towards the back post, Arena outjumped the Torino defence, showing immense composure to guide a header past goalkeeper Alberto Paleari. The clock read 81 minutes; Arena had been on for less than sixty seconds of game time. The goal levelled the scores at 2-2, sending the Giallorossi faithful into raptures and sparking wild celebrations from the youngster, who was mobbed by teammates nearly twice his age.

Although the fairytale lacked the perfect ending as Torino snatched a cruel 3-2 victory through Emirhan Ilkhan’s last-gasp winner, the narrative of the night belonged firmly to the boy from Sydney. His cameo was brief, but it was electric, providing a tantalising glimpse of what the future might hold for both Roma and the Australian national team.