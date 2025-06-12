From outcast to No.1! Loris Karius handed Schalke contract extension and new shirt number after just four games in injury-plagued spell with second tier side
Loris Karius has extended his stay at Schalke until 2027 after signing for the German club on a short-term deal in January.
- German keeper signed new deal after joining in January
- Played four times before suffering calf injury
- Schalke hand him No.1 shirt for next season