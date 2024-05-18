'I'll never walk alone ever again' - Jurgen Klopp far more than a manager to Liverpool fans

Critics will claim that the German should have won more trophies at Anfield, but his reign transcended titles

Brace yourself for a bitter backlash. The inevitable outpouring of love for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield on Sunday is going to seriously upset the Liverpool haters. Comfort will, of course, be taken in the fact that the German's remarkable reign won't end with another trophy. Most of the media attention will be focused on north London and Manchester rather than Merseyside, with Liverpool's Premier League title challenge having faded in the final few weeks of the season.

But there will still be plenty of plaudits in the press for Klopp, and that's going to really rile those who revile the Reds. They'll argue that while he lifted every major honour in the club game during his time in charge of Liverpool, he should have won more. They'll claim that one Premier League is a poor return after almost nine years at the helm. They'll point to two runners-up finishes, and four lost finals, including two in the Champions League.

Good, they'll acknowledge, but not great, they'll insist. Nothing could be further from the truth, though.