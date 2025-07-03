Premier League icon Nemanja Vidic names the Manchester United player he had training ground bust-up with during spell at Old Trafford Manchester United N. Vidic Premier League Anderson

Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic revealed the name of one Red Devils colleague he had a training ground bust-up with during his stint at Old Trafford. The Serbian defender joined the English giants in 2006 from Spartak Moscow and spent eight years at the club where he won multiple trophies, including five Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy.