'Nashville have put us in tough situations' - Manager Javier Mascherano wary as Lionel Messi and Inter Miami hit the road for second playoff matchup

For the second game of the series, Miami visit to Nashville - a team they’ve defeated twice in the past two weeks, both times convincingly.

Despite those recent wins, the Miami manager Javier Mascherano acknowledged Nashville’s quality and the challenges they’ve posed to his side, emphasizing the need for focus and improvement ahead of Saturday’s decisive playoff match. The Herons hold an 8-3 aggregate goal advantage over Nashville across their last two meetings.

“We have to pay attention to the details and keep improving to arrive in the best possible shape,” Mascherano said. “Even though we’ve had two good results against them in recent weeks, we know Nashville have put us in tough situations before. We managed to handle them well, but we expect them to test us again, and we have to be ready for that.”