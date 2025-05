This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport VIDEO: Naples lit up by fireworks in incredible aerial footage after Scott McTominay helps Napoli clinch Serie A title S. McTominay SSC Napoli SSC Napoli vs Cagliari Serie A The Naples sky was lit up as Scott McTominay wrote himself into Napoli legend by leading Italian club to the Serie A title. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below McTominay powers Napoli to title

Fans let off fireworks in celebration

Napoli win second title in three seasons Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask