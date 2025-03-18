Liam Roberts & Jean-Philippe MatetaGetty
Ritabrata Banerjee

'My ear was destroyed' - Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta admits he feared brain bleed after horror challenge from Millwall's Liam Roberts

Liam Roberts' horror challenge left Jean-Philippe Mateta fearing a bleed on his brain, with the Crystal Palace star claiming "my ear was destroyed".

  • Mateta suffered ear damage following horror challenge
  • French striker feared brain bleed
  • Expected to be back in action later this month
