'The most talented No.10 we have in England' - Tim Sherwood calls on Thomas Tuchel to play Eberechi Eze over Cole Palmer at 2026 World Cup

When Eze swapped Crystal Palace for Arsenal this summer in a £67.5million ($88m) transfer, many fans were excited about what the 27-year-old could do for Mikel Arteta's attack. While he has shown positive signs, supporters were waiting for him to catch fire for the Gunners, and that came on Sunday in their 4-1 rout of Tottenham. To that end, the boyhood Arsenal fan was thrilled at his contribution and his side's victory over their great rivals.

He told Sky Sports: "That’s a good [feeling]. Enjoyable day, happy to help the team and to win today is special. It feels special, man. I’m grateful again, this is what I pray for. I prayed for it today, a hat-trick, and I got it today so I’m grateful to God."

Manager Arteta struck an equally ecstatic tone after the north London derby victory.

The Spaniard told BBC's Match of the Day: "It's a very special day for us. We knew the importance of the match and what it means to our fans. To be able to give them that joy, it's a beautiful day. We dominated every part of the game. We created massive chances and had a lot of actions that we were very close to scoring. We stayed patient. Whoever we put in there they do the jobs for us. This squad has the belief and quality to deliver consistently."