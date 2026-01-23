'No one had ever seen it before' - Morgan Rogers names Man Utd favourites Cristiano Ronaldo & Paul Pogba as idols due to 'no-care attitude'

There is a determination on his part to reach the very top and stay there, with a couple of idols growing up having achieved GOAT status and World Cup glory. Speaking to BBC Sport, Rogers said of those he looked to model his game and mindset on: “The person I grew up watching was Cristiano Ronaldo. The way he was in the Premier League the first time around and how no-one had ever seen it before. I liked the idea of that freedom he played with.

“So it's any players that have that no-care attitude and just keep trying and keep going again and keep going. I think people like Pogba, Yaya Toure, there's a few taller midfielders that have a lot of ability and a lot of running power. So those are players that are kind of similar to me, that I can kind of watch and look at about how they play. I don't think I've got their ability, by the way.”

