More trouble for Liverpool! New signing forced off injured as Reds toil in disastrous PSV defeat in another blow to Arne Slot's wretched Reds
Another Liverpool horror show
PSV took home all three points from Anfield to hand Liverpool a ninth defeat from their last 12 matches in all competitions. Their Premier League form has been dreadful but they had been faring better in Europe until Wednesday's loss to the Eredivisie side. Goals from Ivan Perisic, Guus Til and a Couhaib Driouech brace made it another wretched night for the Merseysiders which has dropped the team into 13th place in the Champions League standings. The result also piles more pressure on Slot, with fans now wondering how the manager can turn around his team's dismal form.
Ekitike injury hands Slot yet another problem
Slot also lost summer signing Hugo Ekitike to injury during the match. The France international, who has scored six times for his new club so far this season in all competitions, was forced off just after the hour mark in a worrying development for Slot and was replaced by Alexander Isak, who had started the game on the bench. Slot revealed before kick-off why he'd left Isak out of his XI, telling TNT Sports: "Alex, I think in the last four weeks, he played 30 minutes. Then he played with us for 70 minutes in a game that wasn't so intense, I would say, because we dominated ball possession so much. But I think I could see that it wasn't easy for him to manage himself through those 70 minutes. So then, if you have another number nine also, who is very good, then it makes sense to play the other one, and that's Hugo [Ekitike] tonight."
The Sweden striker has endured a poor start to his career at Anfield following his big-money move from Newcastle United and once again failed to find the back of the net against PSV. Isak has now failed to score in nine Premier League and Champions League outings, with his only goal for the Merseysiders coming against Southampton in the League Cup.
Slot reacts to PSV defeat
Slot spoke to TNT Sports after the match and admits it's a tough result to take. He said: "I want to be positive about the players after we went 1-0 down. We came back into the game and had enough chances to go 2-1 up and at half-time I don't think anyone would have expected us to lose 4-1. After conceding to make it 2-1, we had chances to make it 2-2, and then we conceded another goal. It's hard to take. The only way to go is go through now. We have to face what we're in and fight really hard."
Liverpool legend blasts defence
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has shared his thoughts on the team's current struggles and feel the backline is a problem. He said on TNT Sports: "They’re conceding too many goals, they’re wide open in transition, look very vulnerable and unstable as soon as the ball turns over. Anfield tells the story, the seats were empty with 10 minutes to go, as soon as the third went in the game was over. PSV were excellent, by the way, and totally deserved the victory. Liverpool’s problems become deeper, the pressure intensifies even more and there needs to be a lot of soul searching tonight, for sure. They need to stop the bleeding, they’re conceding too many chances They look wide open.
"The personnel’s not right in the back four. It’s going to be like deja vu for Arne Slot tonight because he’s going to watch it back and go: 'Yeah we had periods of control, we looked okay at times'. But individual mistakes again, wide open on transition, wide open for counter-attacks and conceding too many goals."
Liverpool head to West Ham next
Liverpool return to action on Sunday against West Ham in the Premier League and badly need a result to arrest a truly disastrous run of results. Nuno Espirito Santo’s team are currently on a three-match unbeaten run and may fancy their chances against a wounded Liverpool side. As for the Reds, another defeat at the London Stadium will raise more question marks over the team's form and will pile serious pressure on Slot's shoulders.
