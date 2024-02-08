Moneyball! Stats lead Liverpool towards USMNT star Antonee Robinson as Reds begin to draw up summer transfer plans

Moneyball! Stats lead Liverpool towards USMNT star Antonee Robinson as Reds begin to draw up summer transfer plansChris BurtonGetty/GOALAntonee RobinsonLiverpoolUSAPremier LeagueTransfersFulhamAntonee Robinson is reported to be back on Liverpool’s transfer radar, with statistics leading the Reds towards the United States international.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFull-back has caught the eye at FulhamImpressing in a number of key areasReds expected to spend in next window