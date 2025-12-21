AFP
Monaco boss opens up on Paul Pogba 'concern' after choosing to rest midfielder again amid stuttering comeback
Pogba left out of action by Monaco yet again
Monaco head coach Pocognoli has again chosen to leave Pogba out of action, fuelling discussion about the World Cup winner's slow return to competitive football. Pogba has made only a handful of appearances since joining Monaco in the summer, following an 18-month doping suspension that kept him out of the game for more than two years.
The 32-year-old has featured three times from the bench in Ligue 1, including a high-profile victory over Paris Saint-Germain, but has struggled to build momentum. He was an unused substitute in two Champions League fixtures and did not feature at all in last weekend’s league clash against Marseille, with Monaco carefully managing his workload.
Pogba will also miss the Coupe de France meeting with Auxerre, extending a stop-start pattern that has defined his comeback so far. While supporters and observers have begun to question whether fresh fitness issues are delaying his progress, the Les Monegasque maintain that caution is central to their approach as Pogba works his way back to full sharpness.
- AFP
Pocognoli reveals reason behind leaving Pogba at home
Pocognoli was keen to acknowledge the outside concern surrounding Pogba’s absence, while making it clear that he is not personally alarmed by the situation. After confirming Pogba would again be rested, the Belgian coach said: “To have come back from where he was and to play again is already spectacular. But right now, I can’t look towards the future. He is working, and we are there to support him. I understand the concern but I can’t worry about that. I manage the team, and Paul is a part of what I want to put in place, as soon as he is ready to help us.”
The Monaco boss stressed that Pogba’s journey back to competitive football has already been significant, given the circumstances of his enforced absence. Pogba remains in his plans once he is physically and mentally prepared to contribute consistently. For now, Monaco are content to prioritise stability over speed in the midfielder’s rehabilitation process.
Pogba's long-awaited return stuttering amid fitness concerns
Pogba’s return to football has been one of the most closely watched stories of the season. The former Manchester United star saw a four-year doping ban reduced to 18 months after it was determined that he had taken a banned substance unintentionally, allowing him to resume his career earlier than first expected.
After leaving Juventus, Pogba joined Monaco in search of a fresh start closer to home. However, his reintegration has been disrupted by minor physical issues and managerial change. Adolf Hutter, who oversaw Pogba’s signing, was dismissed before the midfielder made his debut, leaving Pocognoli to manage the delicate process of easing him back into top-level football.
Since making his long-awaited return against Rennes in November, Pogba has spoken openly about the emotional weight of stepping back onto the pitch after such a prolonged absence. While his cameos have offered glimpses of his experience and presence, he is yet to register a goal or assist, with match fitness still clearly a work in progress.
- AFP
Pogba will return to action after Ligue 1's winter break...
Monaco will now close out their pre-winter schedule without Pogba, with Auxerre marking their final fixture before the break. The pause in competitive action may provide a useful window for Pogba to continue building fitness away from the spotlight, as the club looks ahead to the start of 2026.
Pocognoli’s side are currently enduring an inconsistent run in Ligue 1, having won just one of their last six matches, despite a positive start under the new coach. Balancing results with the careful management of a high-profile returnee remains a challenge, particularly as expectations around Pogba’s involvement continue to grow.
A sustained run of fitness and minutes will be crucial if Pogba is to re-establish himself as a key figure for Monaco and revive hopes of a return to the international stage, as the 32-year-old hopes to make it back into Didier Deschamps' squad for the 2026 World Cup.
Advertisement