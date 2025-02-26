Mohamed Salah warned he has 'no chance' of beating Vinicius Junior to 2025 Ballon d'Or with France Football 'absolutely sh*tting themselves' about another potential Real Madrid no-show
Mohamed Salah has been told to forget about winning the Ballon d'Or this year as Sam Allardyce is convinced it will go to Vinicius Junior.
- Salah considered Ballon d'Or contender
- Allardyce convinced it will go to Vini Jr
- Says organisers want to avoid Madrid boycott