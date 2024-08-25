'Up to them' – Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold & Virgil van Dijk see contract plan mapped out by new Liverpool boss Arne Slot as superstar Reds trio head towards free agency
Arne Slot says Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk can decide their own futures amid the ongoing contract sagas at Liverpool.
- Trio's contracts expire next summer
- Slot leading new Liverpool era
- Reds aiming for Premier League title