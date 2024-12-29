Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2024AFP
Mitchell Fretton

Another record for Mohamed Salah! Genius Liverpool star makes Premier League history in stunning display against West Ham

M. SalahLiverpoolWest Ham vs LiverpoolPremier League

Mohamed Salah has made Premier League history by scoring and assisting in eight games across a season.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Salah scores and assists in West Ham win
  • Egyptian makes more Premier League history
  • Reds extend lead at top of table
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱