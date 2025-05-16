'You aren't going to feed your family' - MLS told to urgently change their rules as Shaun Wright-Phillips claims talented American kids are being forced to retire from soccer at just 18 years old

Getty/GOALChris Burton'You aren't going to feed your family' - MLS told to urgently change their rules as Shaun Wright-Phillips claims talented American kids are being forced to retire from soccer at just 18 years oldMajor League SoccerUSAL. MessiMLS has been told to change its rules with a sense of urgency as Shaun Wright-Phillips claims talented kids are retiring at the age of 18.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWright-Phillips played in U.S. with New York Red BullsFormer winger concerned by salaries for youngstersBelieves Designated Player Rule needs changingFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Want to go deeper? Ask BetaAsk