MLS superstar Thiago Almada is headed to the Olympic Games! Atlanta United's talisman leads Argentina to victory over Brazil in Conmebol qualifier - seeing them through to Paris while ending archrival's three-peat attempt Atlanta UnitedMajor League SoccerArgentinaBrazil U23Thiago Almada

Thiago Almada and the Argentina U-23 team defeated Brazil 1-0 Sunday evening, knocking out their archrivals while securing a spot in the Olympics.