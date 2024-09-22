MLS roundup: Columbus Crew's dream lives on, FC Cincinnati falter, and LAFC shocked

Matchday 34 brought the chaos, as Eastern and Western Conference leaders fell, while fringe playoff teams secured results

Saturday's slate of MLS action brought out everything soccer fans could imagine. Dramatic upsets, shocking performances, golazos to remember and thrilling matches.

In the Western Conference, both Real Salt Lake and the Colorado Rapids clinched spots in the playoffs, with Chris Armas' side securing a massive win over Toronto FC while RSL played to an exciting 3-3 draw with Phil Neville's Portland Timbers. Elsewhere in the West, LAFC suffered a shocking defeat, while the Houston Dynamo claimed victory in the Texas Derby.

In the East, league-leaders Inter Miami were stunned by a late equalizer from NYCFC at Yankee Stadium, while Nashville SC pulled off a major result against FC Cincinnati. The winners on the day were the Columbus Crew, who came out on top in a seven-goal thriller against Orlando City.

Decision Day on Oct. 19 is looming, with just four weeks remaining on the calendar. It's make or break for fringe playoff teams, while those near the top of their conference are fighting for a home playoff game.

GOAL takes a look at the top games from Matchday 34 in the latest MLS roundup.