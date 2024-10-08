Who's hot, who's not? GOAL ranks all 29 teams across Major League Soccer

The 2024 MLS playoff field is nearly set. The West has their teams confirmed, while seeding is still being fought for over the two final Matchdays of the campaign.

The East, however, is still open season. Four teams are actively fighting for their playoff lives heading into MLS's Decision Day.

Notably, Inter Miami has clinched the Supporters' Shield, securing the regular season trophy thanks to Lionel Messi's brilliance in a closely contested match against Cucho Hernandez and the Columbus Crew on Matchday 36.

Elsewhere, both the LA Galaxy and LAFC look like MLS Cup contenders, while Minnesota United, the Seattle Sounders and Orlando City are all in the middle of brilliant runs that could see them emerge as dark-horse candidates.

As the season is racing towards its conclusion, which club leads the pack, and who is falling short of expectations? GOAL presents the latest MLS Power Rankings.

Previous update: Sept. 30.