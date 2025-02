This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

MLS NEXT MLS Next reveals seven clubs to join youth competition in 2025, including ALBION SC Colorado, Chattanooga FC, Huntsville City FC Major League Soccer MLS has announced that seven new sides will join its ever-expanding youth pipeline in America ahead of the 2025-26 season Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below MLS NEXT announces seven new expansion clubs

Will help fill out new tier that includes over 220 clubs

Regular season play to begin in September 2025 Get the MLS Season Pass today! Stream games now