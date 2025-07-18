Orlando City SC's Justin Ellis among MLS Next end of season award winners

Getty Images SportSiddhant LazarOrlando City SC's Justin Ellis among MLS Next end of season award winnersMLS NEXT ProOrlando CityOrlando City BMLS NEXT has announced the winners of its annual MVP and Goal of the Year awards for the 2024-25 regular season, with Ellis winning the U19 MVP honorEllis scored 18 goals during Orlando City's 23-3-4 regular seasonOrlando U19 striker earned Top Scorer honors at 2025 Generation adidas CupYoung talent made MLS first-team debut on May 14 against Charlotte FCGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games nowArticle continues belowWant to go deeper? Ask BetaAsk