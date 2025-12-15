'It was a misunderstanding' - Jobe Bellingham defended over red card mistake as Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper accepts blame for costly moment in Freiburg draw

Dortmund's hopes of keeping pace at the top of the Bundesliga table suffered a setback on Sunday evening as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Freiburg. While a point away at the Europa-Park Stadion is rarely a disastrous result in isolation, the manner of the draw left a bitter taste for the visitors, who appeared to be heading towards victory before a moment of madness changed the complexion of the game.

The turning point arrived early in the second-half. With Dortmund controlling possession and tempo, goalkeeper Kobel attempted a pass out from the back to his teammate Bellingham. The ball, however, was under-hit and played into a dangerous area, putting the Englishman under immediate pressure from the Freiburg press. In the ensuing panic to recover possession, a professional foul was committed, leaving the referee with no choice but to brandish a red card.

Speaking to DAZN after the final whistle, the Swiss shot-stopper refused to hide from his responsibility. He acknowledged that his decision-making was the catalyst for the team's subsequent struggles.

"If the red card doesn't happen, the game looks different," Kobel admitted. "We allowed little until then, had the game under control and were very dominant.

"It was certainly a misunderstanding [regarding the situation that led to the red card]. I initially had the feeling that he had a lot of space. In the end, I have to play a better pass so that he doesn't commit this foul. I take that on myself. We were under a lot of pressure after that."