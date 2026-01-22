Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
'I don't know where this misinformation is coming from' - Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk hits back at reports he called players-only meeting without Arne Slot prior to Marseille win
European relief: Liverpool back to winning ways in Marseille
As skipper at Anfield, Van Dijk is responsible for pulling everybody together in times of trouble. There have been a few occasions this season in which players have had to address collective failings.
Liverpool’s Premier League title defence, having swept to a domestic coronation in dominant style last term, has not gone as planned. They are battling to secure Champions League qualification, with a 1-1 stalemate at home to Burnley doing their cause few favours.
Slot’s side did return to winning ways in European competition on Wednesday, as they breezed past Ligue 1 giants Marseille 3-0 at Stade Velodrome. Strikes from Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo, alongside an own-goal from the hosts, have Liverpool in prime position to book automatic passage into the last 16 - avoiding the need for a play-off.
Van Dijk & Slot respond to reports of players-only meeting
After that contest in the south of France, Van Dijk told TNT Sports when asked about the meeting he apparently organised that left coaching staff on the outside looking in: “Obviously there was going to be a meeting after the Burnley game but I didn’t say there was a meeting by me. I don’t know where this misinformation is coming from.”
Slot was also puzzled as to where those reports came from, with the Dutch tactician saying: “I am not aware that Virgil called for [team meeting], we had a post-match meeting led by me. Once this season I am aware the players came together, months ago. Post-match meeting was positive that we did, and where we can do a bit better to make sure if you perform like that - so many shots - that doesn't result in a draw.”
Intensity challenge: Van Dijk wants more from the Reds
Van Dijk, who did host a meeting back in October following a loss to Manchester United that left Liverpool with nine defeats through a run of 12 games, was annoyed after being held on Merseyside by Burnley - with boos ringing out from home supporters.
He told reporters afterwards: “I’m frustrated that after 60 minutes we started to become sloppy and it's not the first time.
“It's been spoken about already but we have to address it again apparently and Monday will be a big one for it because Wednesday will be a very difficult game over there not only because of the atmosphere but it's against a [Roberto] De Zerbi team who make it very difficult for you. It’s not about me addressing it, it is about how can we solve it because we all want to win games and we had plenty of chances to do so [against Burnley].”
Van Dijk aired a similar message following a convincing win over Marseille that delivered a welcome clean sheet, with the experienced centre-half looking for intensity levels to be maintained.
He said: “We keep saying after a win or a good result, it’s just to fully focus on recovery right now and then we are going to Bournemouth, they are a very difficult team to beat. A team that plays very good football and a very good manager. We have to me more than ready.”
Liverpool fixtures 2025-26: Next up for top four-chasing Reds
Liverpool will be back in action on Saturday when taking in a trip to the Vitality Stadium. Victory over Bournemouth has become almost imperative, as the top four-chasing pack have started to bunch up behind the Reds in a congested Premier League table.
Slot’s side continue to sit fourth, but old adversaries Manchester United are just one point behind them, while Chelsea are two back. There are only five points separating the reigning champions from Fulham in 11th, which suggests that a thrilling fight to the finish in the 2025-26 campaign lies in store.
