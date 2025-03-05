Millwall fans hold applause for Liam Roberts in same minute goalkeeper committed horror red-card challenge on Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta in FA Cup tie
Millwall fans held a minute's applause for goalkeeper Liam Roberts, who was sent off for a horror challenge on Jean-Philippe Mateta in the FA Cup.
- Roberts sent off for challenge on Mateta
- Goalkeeper has received lots of criticism
- Millwall fans held minute's applause