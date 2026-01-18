'We want players to be decisive!' - Mikel Arteta fires warning to Viktor Gyokeres after Arsenal striker fails to score again in draw with Nottingham Forest

Gyokeres has now scored just once in his last 10 Premier League appearances for Arsenal and his manager admits he wants more from the striker, telling reporters: "Obviously we want the players to be decisive at this level because we need them to score goals and create moments where we can unlock the door and get an opening which changes the game normally, and we haven't managed to take that and that's everybody's responsibility.

Yet Arteta also admitted that Gyokeres is not the only Arsenal player who needs to sharpen up in front of goal, adding: "Obviously we came here to win the game and we haven't managed to do that for different reasons. Credit to them, because they are really well organised and they are really good at breaking momentum when you have certain dominance in the game. But the reality is that we created four massive chances as well with [Gabriel] Martinelli an open goal, Declan Rice a tap-in, Mikel [Merino] and the header of Bukayo [Saka], and on top of that obviously a very clear penalty in the box that is not given. So, without conceding a single shot on target, again, the fact that we haven't won the game is disappointing. On top of that, I think we can do things better, especially in certain attacking areas."

