Mikel Arteta MUST win another trophy with Arsenal - otherwise Gunners are no better than Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham and will be remembered as 'what-ifs'

The Gunners are entering the fifth year of a trophy drought despite clearly coming on leaps and bounds under the Spaniard's stewardship

With the gap to Premier League leaders Liverpool now at six points and having already played a game more than the Reds, Arsenal have one hell of a mountain to climb if they're to topple Arne Slot's men and secure their first title in 21 years.

The downfall of Manchester City has given the world the impression this is a missed opportunity for the Gunners, but that is not necessarily the case. Though they have had more than their fair share of injury luck in recent years, that debt has come to be collected this time around, with Martin Odegaard already missing around two months and Bukayo Saka potentially out for a further three.

Not much else has gone Arsenal's way in this title race so far. You need to be good and you need to be lucky, yet unfortunately they haven't had enough in either department to keep appropriate pace.

Nevertheless, this is far from the time to call this season a write-off, even if their main goal seems a tad out of reach at this stage. Arteta's long-term plan can still benefit from creating winning habits in the three cup competitions Arsenal are fighting for.