'The power of team bonding!' - Mikel Arteta laughs off Fulham's kite-flying exploits before Manchester City game, and backs Cottagers to copy Arsenal's 'unbelievable' run following Dubai trip
Mikel Arteta is backing Fulham to upset Manchester City in the title race after players were filmed flying kites in training.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Fulham players appeared relaxed in training
- Face Manchester City on Saturday
- Arteta hoping for a miracle at Craven Cottage