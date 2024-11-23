'Make sure the cement doesn't get dry!' - Mikel Arteta hopes to build 'something beautiful' with Arsenal scorer Ethan Nwaneri after teenager comes close to matching Cesc Fabregas' record

Mikel Arteta lavished praise on Arsenal scorer Ethan Nwaneri after the teenager scored his first Premier League goal for the Gunners.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Nwaneri scored to round off a 3-0 win

Became Arsenal's second youngest PL goalscorer

Arteta wants to build "something beautiful" with Nwaneri Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱