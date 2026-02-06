Mikel Arteta sends apology to Liam Rosenior after Chelsea boss complained of Arsenal's 'lack of respect' during Carabao Cup tie

Rosenior was left incandescent with rage during the pre-match warm-ups before Chelsea's clash with Arsenal in the Carabao Cup. The Blues boss was filmed shouting "stay in your half. Stay in your f*****g half. F*****g stay there." The cameras did not catch who Rosenior was directing his verbal tirade at, but he clarified after the game that he was annoyed with the Gunners' coaches.

He said: "It wasn't the players. I'm respectful. When you warm up, you have your half, the other team have their half. I've never asked my team or my coaches to encroach on the opposition's territory. In that moment, I didn't think it was right where they were operating.

"They were affecting my lads' warm-up and my staff's warm-up. So, I asked them, maybe not politely, to make sure they stay in their half. I'm not here to have mind games. It's just what I think is right and respectful. Hopefully, we respect that and other teams do too.

"There are certain etiquettes in football. I always try to be as respectful as possible. I always want to win. I've never asked my coaches. I don't have an issue with anyone at Arsenal Football Club. A fantastic manager, Mikel Arteta, I've got so much respect for. It was just in that moment, I didn't think that respect was shown to my team."