Michail Antonio admits he came close to dying in horror car crash as West Ham star reveals he shattered leg in four different places - but striker strongly denies he was under influence of drink or drugs
Michail Antonio believes he came close to death in his horrific December car crash, denying he was under the influence of drink or drugs at the time.
- Antonio revealed he almost died in accident
- Antonio's Ferrari crashed with a tree
- Described the extend of his injuries