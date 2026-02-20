'Wasn't screaming on the motorway' - Michael Carrick reveals how he found out that Man Utd job was his

Quizzed by BBC Sport on when he got the call from Old Trafford, Carrick said: “I was actually in the car. I was driving on the way up to Newcastle at the time when the message came through. It was a nice thing to hear - of course it was - but I was quite calm about it actually.

“I don't know why, but it just felt right. And that's not me being arrogant or blase in any way - it just felt quite normal. You get a good feeling from it, but I've been here for so long and experienced so much that probably, at some point, I was always hoping in the back of my mind that the opportunity would come along - and thankfully it has.

He added on his reaction to receiving that news: “Listen, I was delighted obviously. To be at this club is special, so I'm not playing it down, but it wasn't the case that I came off the phone shouting and screaming and celebrating on the motorway or anything. I just called my wife and said, 'this is what's happened, this is where we're at'.”