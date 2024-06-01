'I did what any friend would do' - Micah Richards hits out at lawyer over claim he is Roy Keane's 'puppy' in assault trial

Getty ImagesRitabrata Banerjee'I did what any friend would do' - Micah Richards hits out at lawyer over claim he is Roy Keane's 'puppy' in assault trialPremier LeagueArsenalManchester UnitedMicah Richards hit back at a lawyer who called the former Manchester City star a stooge of Roy Keane.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRichards hits back at defence lawyerKeane alleged Arsenal fan attacked him at EmiratesLawyer claimed Richards a stooge of KeaneArticle continues below