Micah Richards sends fans into hysterics as he crashes David Beckham's star-studded Champions League watch-along and sits on England legend's lap
Micah Richards surprised David Beckham and his celebrity guests during an episode of the Manchester United and England great's show on Paramount+.
- Richards crashed Beckham's watch-along with Hollywood guests
- Guy Ritchie and Stanley Tucci were hosted in the studio
- Richards had fans laughing during surprise appearance