This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP 'He was curious about the club' - Mexico's Santiago Giménez says AC Milan teammate Luka Jovic asked about Cruz Azul Liga MX L. Jovic S. Gimenez Cruz Azul The former AC Milan striker could join Liga MX side Cruz Azul as a free agent this summer Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Scored 2 goals last season in Serie A

Would replace Giakoumakis in the attack

Paradela and Márquez signings set to be made official Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Liga MX CRU MAZ Match preview