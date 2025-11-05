Mexico’s Marcelo Flores reportedly considering joining Jesse Marsch’s Canada for training as Tigres midfielder weighs national team switch

Born in Georgetown, Ontario, Flores grew up in England and rose through Arsenal’s youth academy before joining Real Oviedo on loan in 2022. He moved to Liga MX side Tigres the following year but has struggled for playing time under manager Guido Pizarro, featuring in only four matches during the Apertura 2025 and scoring once.

His limited club minutes have also affected his place in the national team picture. Flores made his senior debut for Mexico in 2021 and appeared in three matches - one of them an official Nations League game in 2022 - but hasn’t been called up since. Under Javier Aguirre’s tenure, he was initially considered for friendlies against Canada and Uzbekistan but did not see any action.