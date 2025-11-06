@MiSeleccionMX
Mexico return to iconic green with Aztec-inspired 2026 World Cup jersey
Back to tradition
After experimenting with darker and alternative tones in recent years, El Tri and Adidas have unveiled a home kit that brings back one of the country’s most recognizable colors while paying homage to Mexican heritage.
The jersey features the brand’s signature three stripes across the shoulders, an embossed holographic crest, and a central pattern inspired by the Piedra del Sol - a nod to the design worn during the 1998 World Cup in France. Red and white details on the collar and sleeves complete the classic look, while the phrase “Somos México” is printed on the back of the neck.
Connecting with Mexican culture and pride
“Every design starts from the idea of connection - with the people, with culture, with pride,” said Rafael Pereira, Adidas’ sports marketing director, in an interview with ESPN. “We wanted a shirt that feels iconic, that makes Mexicans proud of their identity.”
Mexico will debut the new uniform on Nov. 15 in a friendly against Uruguay in Torreón, Coahuila, before wearing it again four days later against Paraguay - closing out their 2025 calendar ahead of the World Cup.
Debut date set
The full kit includes white shorts and red socks with green and white accents, evoking memories of Mexico’s classic World Cup look. Fans, however, are already divided on social media - many have praised the design’s cultural tribute, while others expected something bolder for a host nation’s kit.
The fan version of the home jersey will retail for $107, while the authentic “player” edition will cost $161. Long-sleeve and goalkeeper versions will range from $107–172.
Mexico gears up for opening day
Mexico are set to open the 2026 World Cup on June 11 at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, where the team is expected to take the field in their new green uniform - a symbolic moment marking both a return to tradition and a celebration of national identity.
