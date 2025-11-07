AFP
Memphis Depay offers to help Corinthians amid financial crisis by giving up hotel suite that has cost Brazilian club €2.5m so far
Depay’s offer to help Corinthians
Depay’s career has been defined by flair, self-expression, and a strong sense of identity. But in Sao Paulo, it’s empathy that’s making headlines. The Dutch attacker, who joined Corinthians in 2024, has reportedly offered to give up his €40,000-per-month luxury hotel suite to ease the club’s growing financial burden.
According to TNT Sports, the suite which is located in one of Sao Paulo’s top hotels, costs the club around 250,000 Brazilian reais monthly and includes premium services like room service, laundry, a chauffeur, and 24-hour concierge support. Since his arrival, Corinthians have already spent over €405,000 on his accommodation alone.
Depay’s willingness to forgo this contractual privilege is seen as a commendable gesture at a time when Corinthians’ finances are stretched thin. Despite his €11 million annual salary (which could rise to €19m with bonuses), the forward has acknowledged the club’s fragile situation and expressed readiness to help reduce costs.
So far, Depay has scored nine goals and registered 10 assists in 44 games for Corinthians this season.
Corinthians can't afford Depay's luxurious lifestyle
Depay's stance in the Corinthian's case marks a shift in tone for a player long known for his confidence and occasional controversies. In early 2025, the Dutch player clashed with the Brazilian club officials over his unpaid $1m in debt. The forward further notified the club that if the situation is not resolved quickly he would not fulfil his contractual obligations. He also missed a few training sessions in a bid to boycott the club. The situation was resolved after he met the club's president, Augusto Melo.
Corinthians, one of Brazil’s most historic football institutions, is currently navigating one of its worst financial crises in decades. The club’s debt has reportedly ballooned to R$2.7 billion (around €500 million), driven by mismanagement, inflated contracts, and unpaid transfer fees.
Amid this turmoil, Depay’s luxurious living arrangement became a symbol of excess. Reports suggest that club executives recently approached the Dutchman to discuss ending the deal or asking him to bear part of the costs. While the suite was part of his signed agreement, the club can no longer sustain such high non-sporting expenses.
At first, sources claimed Depay was reluctant to change terms, arguing the club must honour its contract. But in a surprising turn, the 31-year-old forward later expressed a willingness to help.
Corinthians’ mounting debt and the struggle to survive
Corinthians’ financial crisis runs deep. The club has faced wage delays, transfer bans from FIFA and threats of point deductions due to unpaid fees. Over the past two years, their debt has climbed to around half a billion euros, a figure that dwarfs even some European clubs.
Sponsorship disputes and heavy spending on marquee signings like Depay have worsened the situation. The club has been forced to cut costs drastically, delay transfers, and renegotiate contracts.
This economic strain has already impacted results. Corinthians have struggled in both domestic and continental competitions, unable to strengthen their squad or retain key players. Local media reports suggest that morale inside the camp is low, with several foreign players frustrated by delayed payments.
Depay’s offer to ease the burden comes as a rare positive in an otherwise grim narrative. It also highlights a wider conversation in football: whether players and clubs can find balance between contractual rights and moral responsibility in times of crisis.
The Brasileiro-side currently stands 10th in the league table after 32 games.
Depay remains a complicated figure in Brazil
Depay’s time at Corinthians has been anything but quiet. Beyond the financial headlines, he has been at the centre of both brilliance and controversy. On the pitch, his flair and goal-scoring instinct made him a key figure; off it, his personality, high-profile disputes, and rumoured personal scandals have kept him in the spotlight.
The forward has been facing pregnancy claims by Brazilian influencer Lary Simoes after she publicly claimed that Depay got her pregnant and then ghosted her. Multiple reports also confirm that the Dutch footballer had received a four-month suspended prison sentence for a drunk driving offense that occurred in Monaco in 2024.
However, Corinthians are reportedly looking to extend Depay's current contract after they are done with their current financial obligations. His recent action has also come as a relief for the club, giving more hope to the club for a renewed bond but the road to recovery is still a long one for the club and to manage to personality like Depay will take a lot of toll on the club.
