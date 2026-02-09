Meet the USMNT: Tim Ream's late-career renaissance continues as he pushes for one more World Cup run

Just a few weeks before the 2022 World Cup, Tim Ream considered his U.S. Men's National Team career just about over. He hadn't been involved in over a year, so why would he be involved in the biggest tournament of them all? Then the phone call came, and now, nearly four years later, Ream is still around, contributing at a high level and is an integral part of the USMNT's identity. What once looked like something of a quick-fix call-up in the final months of 2022 has turned into a late-career renaissance that continues to this very day.

Now 38, Ream has realistic dreams about heading to his second World Cup. At an age where many are far past it, the centerback continues to find ways to shine on the international level. His game smarts and leadership are unmatched, and his passing is as good as ever. The U.S. tend to feel just a little bit safer whenever Ream is on the field, which is why he's stayed involved even longer than he could have imagined.

Ream couldn't have imagined playing at the World Cup. Now, the fight is on for No. 2. Nothing is guaranteed, but nothing ever has been with Ream as he looks to hold on long enough to reach the biggest games of his illustrious career.

Ahead of the World Cup, GOAL is taking a look at the players that will make up the USMNT. Where did they come from? How are they playing? What should we expect from them next summer? Up next: meet Tim Ream.

