Ryan Tolmich

Meet the USMNT: Tim Ream's late-career renaissance continues as he pushes for one more World Cup run

GOAL continues its Meet the USMNT series by examining Ream's winding path to a late-career surge.

Just a few weeks before the 2022 World Cup, Tim Ream considered his U.S. Men's National Team career just about over. He hadn't been involved in over a year, so why would he be involved in the biggest tournament of them all? Then the phone call came, and now, nearly four years later, Ream is still around, contributing at a high level and is an integral part of the USMNT's identity. What once looked like something of a quick-fix call-up in the final months of 2022 has turned into a late-career renaissance that continues to this very day.

Now 38, Ream has realistic dreams about heading to his second World Cup. At an age where many are far past it, the centerback continues to find ways to shine on the international level. His game smarts and leadership are unmatched, and his passing is as good as ever. The U.S. tend to feel just a little bit safer whenever Ream is on the field, which is why he's stayed involved even longer than he could have imagined.

Ream couldn't have imagined playing at the World Cup. Now, the fight is on for No. 2. Nothing is guaranteed, but nothing ever has been with Ream as he looks to hold on long enough to reach the biggest games of his illustrious career.

Ahead of the World Cup, GOAL is taking a look at the players that will make up the USMNT. Where did they come from? How are they playing? What should we expect from them next summer? Up next: meet Tim Ream.

    Where he's from

    St. Louis is so often identified as a soccer city due to the wide variety of talent the area has produced. Of those players, though, Ream might just be the most accomplished, and his road to that spot was never particularly easy.

    Ream was born and raised in the city, emerging on the local soccer scene before going on to star for the city's college team, the St. Louis Billikens, for four seasons. In 2010, he was selected by the New York Red Bulls in the second round of the MLS SuperDraft before going on to quickly impress head coach Hans Backe, who likened him to Rio Ferdinand. 

    Backe was onto something. After just two seasons as a rock-solid starter for the Red Bulls in MLS, Ream was off to the Premier League. It was in England where Ream really made his name while riding the rollercoaster of English soccer

    The journey

    In total, Ream spent 13 seasons in England, four with Bolton Wanderers and nine with Fulham. Of those 13, five came in the Premier League, as Ream yo-yo'd between the first and second divisions plenty throughout his extended run in England.

    Like much of Ream's career, the center back's best days in England came in the later phases of his time there. Three of his last four seasons at Fulham were spent in the top flight, with his 2022-23 campaign easily his best at that top level. That's not to say he wasn't a key contributor before that, though. Ream was named his club's Player of the Year three times between 2014 and 2018, routinely leading the way from the back, no matter what division he was in.

    Ultimately, Ream left England after the 2023-24 season to return to the U.S., having established himself as a legitimate fan favorite at Fulham, a club with no shortage of American icons. By the time his run at Craven Cottage was done, Ream was right up there with the Clint Dempseys and Brian McBrides of the world after proving himself to be a fantastic servant at one of the Premier League's most recognizable clubs stateside.

    Club situation

    In 2024, Ream made his big return to MLS by signing with Charlotte FC, and it's been easy to see how the USMNT star has elevated the team since his arrival. 

    Whether at left back or center back, Ream has played a key part for a Charlotte team that has been right on the cusp. Despite spending much of the summer with the USMNT, Ream still made 34 appearances in all competitions for Charlotte, including 27 in MLS play. Ultimately, though, the club fell short in a three-game series against NYCFC in the postseason.

    Heading into 2026, Ream remains a key building block for Dean Smith's side, particularly as they navigate the departure of center back Adilson Malanda, who now plays for Middlesbrough.

    National team history

    Before his late surge towards the 2022 World Cup, Ream's national team career was largely up and down. 

    He arrived shortly after the 2010 World Cup, but was unable to earn a place by 2014. Appearances were more consistent during the 2018 World Cup cycle, but the U.S. ultimately didn't qualify. Then, after appearing 14 times in 2019, he fell out of the picture for most of 2021 and 2022 before receiving his life-altering pre-World Cup phone call from Gregg Berhalter.

    After Qatar, there were legitimate questions about how long Ream would remain part of this cycle. The answer, it turns out, was for the duration. After making 11 appearances in 2024, he featured 13 times for the USMNT in 2025, partnering Chris Richards throughout the Gold Cup before settling into a key role in the back three during the fall.

    Expectations

    In the USMNT's back three, Ream's weaknesses are hidden while his strengths are amplified, allowing him to play the game with his mind more than his legs. Now at age 38 and with the World Cup on the horizon, he's right in contention for a starting spot.

    Nothing is guaranteed, of course. While Richards seems pretty locked in, the rest of the centerback spots are up for grabs. Ream is competing with the likes of Mark McKenzie, Miles Robinson, Auston Trusty and Walker Zimmerman for the gig, while rising star Noahkai Banks is lurking, too. USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino could also turn to someone like Joe Scally or Alex Freeman at centerback depending on the game.

    Ream, though, remains right in the mix, which is something that seemed impossible just a few short years ago. The 2022 World Cup was supposed to be a swan song but it instead turned into a reintroduction for a player who continues to define the USMNT even in this final stage of his career.

