'Maybe Manchester City!' - Joe Cole calls on Pep Guardiola to launch bid for Adam Wharton after landing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace in January
Cole identifies Rodri concern after Bodo/Glimt shock
Cole has identified a potential weakness in City’s armoury that could force Pep Guardiola back into the transfer market this summer. Speaking to Paddy Power, the former Chelsea and England midfielder highlighted the sluggish return of Rodri as a major worry for the champions. The Ballon d'Or winner has struggled to recapture his imperious best since returning to the fold, with Cole pointing to City’s recent Champions League struggles as evidence that the midfield engine room needs reinforcement.
"All the top clubs will be looking at him [this summer]. Maybe Manchester City, with Rodri looking like he’s not quite got up to speed yet since being back," Cole observed. His assessment comes in the wake of City’s embarrassing defeat to Bodo/Glimt, a match where the usually dominant Spaniard appeared uncharacteristically vulnerable.
"They might want some cover in that position, he [Rodri] looked lightweight the other night against Bodo/Glimt," Cole added. With the physical demands of Premier League and European football showing no signs of easing, relying solely on a recovering Rodri could be a gamble Guardiola is unwilling to take, potentially opening the door for a new deep-lying playmaker to enter the fray.
Wharton described as perfect fit for 'Pep style'
If City are to look for alternatives, Cole is convinced they need look no further than Selhurst Park. Wharton has enjoyed a meteoric rise since joining Crystal Palace from Blackburn Rovers, establishing himself as one of the most composed young midfielders in Europe. His ability to dictate tempo and break lines with precise passing has drawn comparisons to the very best, making him a natural candidate for Guardiola’s possession-heavy system.
"Adam’s a great player, a great passer of the ball, he’d suit that Pep style of play," Cole enthused. The England youngster possesses the technical security and tactical intelligence that are non-negotiable prerequisites for any pivot playing under the Catalan manager. Unlike a traditional destroyer, Wharton offers the progressive distribution that City rely on to dismantle low blocks, making him arguably the ideal long-term successor - or immediate competitor - for Rodri.
A second raid on Selhurst Park?
A move for Wharton would represent a second significant blow to Crystal Palace from City in the space of a few months. The headline-grabbing transfer of Marc Guehi to the Etihad Stadium in January already stripped the Eagles of their captain and defensive leader. Returning for Wharton would effectively dismantle the spine of the London side, capitalising on what Cole fears could be a "mass exodus" at the club.
Palace have found it increasingly difficult to retain their brightest talents amidst interest from the "Big Six." Having already sanctioned the departure of Guehi to bolster City’s backline, the Eagles hierarchy would likely demand a premium fee to part with their midfield jewel. However, City’s financial muscle and the allure of playing under Guardiola and alongside former teammate Guehi could prove difficult for Wharton to turn down.
World Cup could spark bidding war
While City might be the ideal destination in Cole’s eyes, he warned that they will not be the only suitors. With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, Wharton has a global stage on which to showcase his talent. A strong showing for the Three Lions in North America could see his value skyrocket and the list of interested parties grow exponentially.
"If he’s available, goes to the World Cup and plays minutes, he’s going to have his pick of the bunch of where to go," Cole predicted. The tournament offers Wharton the chance to prove he can perform at the absolute highest level. If he seizes that opportunity, Manchester City may find themselves in a frenetic bidding war.
