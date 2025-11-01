Maya Jama and boyfriend Ruben Dias celebrate Halloween with Pirates of the Carribbean-themed couples' costumes as they join Man City team-mates at club party

Jama and Dias have been dating for nearly a year, with their relationship going public in April 2025 after months of speculation. The pair reportedly first met at the MTV Europe Music Awards in November 2024, with early rumours circulating after fans spotted hints of Maya in Dias’ New Year’s Eve photo.

Their romance became official when they were seen together at KSI’s Baller League event in London, before later confirming things on social media with affectionate posts. Since then, the couple have balanced a high-profile relationship with a desire for privacy — a challenge given both of their celebrity statuses. In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Dias addressed the media attention, saying: "No, I think that's the last thing you think about. We are just both aware of it, and there's no way around it. But at the end of the day, you don't make it about it. You make it about everything else, and then that's an extra you have to deal with and, obviously, be smart with it."

Reports in August suggested that Jama was preparing to spend more time in Manchester, possibly moving in with Dias as their relationship continues to strengthen. However, she later cleared the air in a statement addressed for her fans, which read: "I did tell you if you were going to hear any news about it, it would come from me and me only. I will be hosting next year, I’ll be back for All Stars in January and then summer series in June and July. We go again, mother lovers."