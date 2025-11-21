'I'd never seen this before' - Max Dowman receives seal of approval from ex-Arsenal wonderkid and former youth team boss Jack Wilshere after shattering Gunners records

Wilshere told The Mirror: "It’s hard because I don’t want to be the guy who says: 'he will be this, or that.' But every challenge he’s had at the moment, I remember playing him for the 18s and he was 13 and we were playing Southampton, a good academy. We were 2-0 up and I remember saying to my assistant: 'Let’s get Max on the pitch.' I stood next to him and he was already taller than me! I remember saying to him: 'Max, remember you are playing against players who are five years older than you which is fine but don’t get into duels, just pop it round and have one or two touches.' He came on and the first thing he did, he ran around three players, squared it and we scored. I looked at my assistant and I’d never seen this before.

"But the most important thing with Max is he’s a top kid. He’s got a good family. He’s got a mum who is amazing, a dad who would do anything for him and wants the best for his son. It was only six or seven weeks ago before I was here, I went to watch an Arsenal Under 19s Champions League game and Max was playing. His dad was shooting off afterwards and he asked me if I could take him home. I drove him home and it’s hard to remember he’s only 15, he was trying to play Uno with me and I’m so happy for him because he’s a top kid. People say: 'Is he better than you?' He is better than me. But what I do see in similarities is his love of the game. I worked with some kids who wouldn’t even watch games but he loves it. He loves the Arsenal, he loves playing for Arsenal."

