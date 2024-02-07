Mauricio Pochettino warned he will be sacked if 'lost' Chelsea exit FA Cup at Aston Villa with Todd Boehly's patience set to run out due to 'chaos' on the pitch

Richard Martin
Mauricio Pochettino Chelsea 2023-24Getty
ChelseaMauricio PochettinoAston Villa vs ChelseaFA CupPremier League

Mauricio Pochettino is likely to be sacked if Chelsea are dumped out of the FA Cup by Aston Villa, according to Dimitar Berbatov.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Berbatov predicts Pochettino will be sacked
  • Chelsea thrashed 4-2 by Wolves
  • 'They look lost'

Editors' Picks